Singapore to ban caged lorries for transporting workers from 2027

SINGAPORE: Singapore will ban the use of caged lorries to transport workers from next year, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said on Wednesday (Mar 4).

Ms Sun made the announcement during the debate on her ministry's budget in parliament, citing safety risks.

"For example, if a lorry with a cage door that is latched or locked from the outside is involved in an accident or a fire, workers may not be able to escape," she said.

Around 500 to 1,000 out of 50,000 lorries in Singapore have caged decks. Such lorries may still be used to transport goods.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a press release that companies that fail to comply will face penalties, with details to be announced ahead of the 2027 deadline.

In the interim, firms must ensure workers have safe access to and from lorry decks, the agencies said. Companies wishing to continue using caged lorries to ferry workers can convert the rear deck to incorporate a canopy and side railings.

“The government will continue to engage and work closely with industry and non-governmental organisations to strengthen safety measures for worker transport,” MOT and LTA said.