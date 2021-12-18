Manpower Ministry monitoring Omicron situation before further easing dormitory restrictions

When asked if more Omicron cases might lead to restrictions being imposed again on worker dormitories, Dr Tan noted that during the Delta wave of infections in Singapore, the number of migrant workers hospitalised was “very, very low”. He added that the vaccination rate of the workers is at about 98 per cent.

“With that high level of vaccination, the preliminary data coming out of South Africa seems to be that those who are vaccinated have a very mild form of the illness,” he said.

“So we're watching it very closely. We hope that as more studies come out, and that indeed there they are actually asymptomatic, or very mild itself, we don't have to impose tight restrictions.”

Since a major outbreak of COVID-19 in the dormitories last year, migrant workers living there have been under movement restrictions, although the measures have gradually been eased in recent months.

Currently, up to 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers a day can visit any location in the community, for up to eight hours each time. Previously, it was capped at 3,000 workers a week, and the locations were limited to Little India and Geylang Serai.

Dr Tan said that while the number of requests for weekend timeslots to visit the community is “significantly higher” than for weekdays, it has been just about two weeks since the most recent easing of measures started on Dec 3. He also encouraged employers to allow their workers to stagger their days off.