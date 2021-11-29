New primary care plan introduced to keep healthcare services affordable for migrant workers

SINGAPORE: A new primary care plan has been introduced to ensure that healthcare services for migrant workers are kept affordable, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Monday (Nov 29).

Medical consultations and treatments, medical examinations for work pass purposes, and telemedicine services will be covered under the plan, which is part of a new primary healthcare system for workers, the ministry said in a press release.

Prices of primary care plans range from S$108 to S$145 per worker annually and can be paid by employers in regular instalments, such as monthly payments.

This gives employers a “greater peace of mind” when migrant workers seek medical care, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said at a signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding for Project MigrantWell on Monday.

GEOGRAPHICAL SECTORS

Under the new primary healthcare system, Singapore will be organised into six geographical sectors, each run by an "anchor operator".

Three medical service providers - Fullerton Healthcare Group, SATA CommHealth and StarMed Specialist Centre - have been appointed anchor operators for five of the sectors.

Non-governmental organisation St Andrew's Mission Hospital is the anchor operator for the remaining sector.

"The mix of operators will enable MOM to assess the benefits and strengths that different commercial and NGO operators bring," said MOM.