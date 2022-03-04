Mandatory medical insurance coverage for migrant workers, maids to rise

SINGAPORE: Mandatory medical insurance for work permit and S Pass holders will be boosted to better protect employers from large, unexpected medical bills, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon on Friday (Mar 4).

The new requirements, which will also apply to domestic helpers, will come into effect by the end of this year and will apply to all new work permit and S Pass applications and renewals.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that more details will be shared in due course.

Employers are responsible for the medical expenses of their work permit and S Pass holders that are incurred in Singapore.

The medical bills of these workers are not subsidised or covered under national schemes such as MediShield Life and MediFund.