Nearly 100 work permit holders admitted to IMH between Jan and Sep this year: MOM

SINGAPORE: A total of 98 work permit holders were admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) between January and September this year, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 2).

This is lower than the number in the same period in 2020, but higher compared to that of 2019, he added.

Dr Tan was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Edward Chia (PAP-Holland-Bukit Timah), who asked about the number of migrant workers in dormitories who sought mental health care, whether surveys have been done to find out about their mental well-being and the efforts made to support their mental health given that many are unable to leave their dormitories amid COVID-19 restrictions.

The minister noted a study by Yale-NUS from June to October 2020, which showed "no notable difference” in stress, anxiety and depression levels among locals and migrant workers.

However, there were indications of higher stress levels among migrant workers with movement restrictions, said Dr Tan.

“Nonetheless, any easing of movement restrictions will need to be done in a careful and calibrated manner, so as not to trade one stress for another - in particular the stress of overwhelming our healthcare system,” he added.

Since August, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has allowed some dormitory residents to visit recreation centres, and recently increased the frequency of these visits from once to three times a week.

“We also removed pre-visit testing requirements for vaccinated migrant workers, which benefits more than 98 per cent of the dormitory population. Concurrently, we are working with RC (recreation centre) operators and community partners, to introduce programmes and new offerings to make RC visits more engaging,” Dr Tan said.

COMMUNITY VISITS PROGRAMME

Apart from visits to recreation centres, there is also the community visit programme for vaccinated migrant workers, which was recently expanded from an initial 500 workers to 3,000 workers per week, Dr Tan noted.

Beyond Little India, the programme was expanded to include areas like Geylang Serai and Joo Chiat, and the visit duration was increased to eight hours, he added.