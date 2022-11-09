More than 260 migrant workers owed salaries by contractor Shanghai Chong Kee

SINGAPORE: A total of 268 migrant workers were owed salaries by contractor Shanghai Chong Kee, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is assisting them.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad gave this update on Wednesday (Nov 9) in response to parliamentary questions about the Oct 18 protest outside a building in Ang Mo Kio.

Ten men had blocked the entrance and exit of the building, demanding their salaries while holding up signs with the company name Shanghai Chong Kee in Mandarin.

The workers were from Zhengda Corporation - a subcontractor engaged by Shanghai Chong Kee.

Investigations later revealed that 268 migrant workers were owed salary payments.

"As at Oct 31, Shanghai Chong Kee has settled part of the old payments and we are working with them on the payment schedule for the rest," said Mr Zaqy.

"So it is not that the employer had deliberately held back the payments, but we also understand that during these challenging times, sometimes payments are delayed. I think in the construction sector, we all know the challenges that they are facing too. So we try to mediate and see how best we can come to a middle ground (and) settle," he added.

"So rest assured that actually most of the payments have already been paid for. Their owed salaries are partially covered. So we are now settling the rest and there's an instalment plan being worked out."

While the authorities are unable to provide much detail as police investigations are still ongoing, Mr Zaqy said the Government takes "a very strong view" when a worker is owed their salary.