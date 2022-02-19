Mandatory for employers to buy primary care plan for migrant workers from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: From April, employers will have to buy a primary care plan for migrant workers as part of their work pass requirements, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced on Saturday (Feb 19).

This will apply to work permit and S Pass holders who live in dormitories, as well as those working in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, said MOM.

The plan, which can cost up to S$138 a year, will cover most primary care needs for these workers, including medical examinations for work pass application or renewal, unlimited acute or chronic medical consultations and treatments and telemedicine services.

It will also cover annual basic health screenings and scheduled trips to and from dormitories and MOM medical centres within each sector.

Migrant workers can also seek care at designated general practitioner clinics in partnership with the anchor operators, the ministry said.

This is in line with the new primary healthcare system for migrant workers, announced in November last year.

With effect from Apr 1 this year, employers of eligible newly arrived migrant workers, or workers who renew their work passes or change employers, must purchase the plan before the new work passes can be issued.

All eligible existing migrant workers must have a valid primary care plan by Mar 31, 2023 even if their work passes are only due for renewal after that date, MOM said.