Alternative to lorries? Singapore start-up launches app to transport workers by minibus

SINGAPORE: A Singapore start-up has launched a platform to book minibuses to ferry migrant workers, hoping to provide an alternative to lorries – which many firms here still use to transport workers. But will it catch on?

Earlier this year, accidents involving lorries carrying migrant workers reignited the debate about the safety of this means of transportation.

But local firms, especially small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs), have repeatedly said that the cost of hiring buses for the workers is prohibitive.

Mr Jean Christophe Li, founder of Aespada, said that the app's minibus service aims to cater to such firms.

Said Mr Li: "This has been a decade-long issue with workers travelling on lorries like cattle. Especially, in recent weeks, it is raining almost every day, you can see the workers trying to take cover under garbage bags.

"What we offer is an immediate alternative option for companies out there who wish to provide a better and safer transportation for their workers."