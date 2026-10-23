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Nearly 240 migrant workers unpaid for up to two months, NTUC providing assistance
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Singapore

Nearly 240 migrant workers unpaid for up to two months, NTUC providing assistance

The workers are affected by alleged salary issues at companies Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction, said the National Trades Union Congress. 

Nearly 240 migrant workers unpaid for up to two months, NTUC providing assistance

A Migrant Workers’ Centre case officer briefs affected workers on the support available to them at MWC Recreation Club @ Soon Lee on Oct 19, 2026. (Photo: NTUC website)

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23 Oct 2026 10:57PM
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SINGAPORE: Close to 240 migrant workers in the process sector have gone without pay for up to two months, with some now receiving assistance for their daily needs, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Desmond Choo said on Friday (Oct 23).

The workers are affected by alleged salary issues involving Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction.

According to Mr Choo, on Oct 19 and Oct 20, representatives from the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) and the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group met 230 workers to better understand their needs.

MWC and MOM were working together to provide assistance, including daily meals for close to 90 workers, he added.

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Other forms of support include job matching assistance to help workers find suitable employment, help with salary claims - including overtime pay - and financial assistance where needed.

In a social media post, Mr Choo said almost all the affected workers were sole breadwinners, with the missed salary payments also taking a toll on their families back home.

"Payday came and went, but no salary. Then another payday passed," he wrote.

"These workers deserve to be paid for their hard work, and we will do what we can to support them." 

He also urged anyone who knows a migrant worker facing salary issues to encourage them to contact MWC's 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692.

"No worker should face this alone," he added.

CNA has reached out to MOM for more information.

Source: CNA/gs/rl(rj)

Related Topics

migrant workers Ministry of Manpower
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