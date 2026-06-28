Employer of hundreds of unpaid migrant workers back in Singapore: Manpower Ministry
Ramu Palani Velu, a director of KPA Engineering and SK Industries, has had his passport impounded.
SINGAPORE: The employer of more than 400 migrant workers who have not been paid for months has returned to Singapore, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said on Sunday (Jun 28).
Mr Ramu Palani Velu, a Singapore permanent resident, is currently assisting with investigations and his passport has been impounded.
Mr Velu is a director of KPA Engineering and SK Industries, and is listed as a director of five other Singapore companies, including VVR Plant Engineering – whose workers have also gone unpaid for months.
The firms provide air-con repair and installation, plumbing and construction services.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kranji Recreation Centre, where he met workers from the three firms, Mr Dinesh said the Ministry of Manpower takes a serious view of breaches to the Employment Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, and that action would be taken if necessary.
"These are very serious offences, and I hope our employers will be able to support our migrant workers and workers in general," he said.
He added that migrant workers owed salaries should reach out to the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management for help recovering their wages.
Hundreds of workers from KPA Engineering and SK Industries had sought help earlier this week over unpaid wages. More than 100 had also turned up at MOM's service centre at Bendemeer.
The National Trades Union Congress and the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said they will draw from their funds to give each worker S$200 in cash and vouchers for daily expenses, provided the workers are MWC members or register to become one.
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said on Friday that over 80 companies had offered close to 400 job vacancies, with placements set to begin next week. He added that workers will be relocated to a single lodging facility to better coordinate support.
About 20 of the affected workers have already landed jobs in equivalent sectors, Mr Dinesh said.
He expects the vast majority – if not all – of the remaining workers to be placed within two to three weeks, and thanked MWC and the Singapore Contractors Association for coming forward with job opportunities.
About 230 workers currently at Tuas View Dormitory will be moved to an onboarding centre in Sengkang, where lodging and food will be provided.
Temples, the Hindu Endowments Board and the Hindu Advisory Board have also stepped forward to provide workers with goodie bags.
"It's important for them to move back to some degree of normalcy, and for them to be supported during this difficult time," Mr Dinesh said.