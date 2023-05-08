Millennia Institute turns 20: School still plays key role for students who need paced-out learning
The school in Bukit Batok has a relatively small population of around 700 students and the cohort is shrinking.
SINGAPORE: Despite its falling enrolment, Millennia Institute (MI) still plays an important role in Singapore's education landscape.
In a joint statement with the Ministry of Education (MOE), the school said the three-year programme is suited for students who need more time and space to discover their talents and interests while preparing for the A-level curriculum.
The school in Bukit Batok celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
It has a relatively small population of around 700 students and the cohort is shrinking, with the enrolment rate falling by more than 40 per cent in 2021, compared to a decade ago.
SCHOOL TO CONTINUE UNIQUE ROLE WITH THREE-YEAR TRACK
MI principal Tan Wan Yu said the school will continue to play a unique role with its three-year track, compared to the two-year programme that junior colleges offer.
“We always try to stay relevant for the students who need a place where there is greater flexibility and porosity for them to be looking for what they really want and what they're really good at,” she added.
“Students can develop at their own pace and, at the same time, be able to pursue their interests and continue developing other areas.”
The school welcomes around three transfer students from junior colleges every year.
MI student Zhou Ling, for instance, did so for a less hectic student life.
“I think MI's pace is more suitable for me because MI has three years, so it has actually a longer time for me to learn English, compared to JC, which is so rushed and so busy.”
Mrs Tan said MI, which is also the only A-Level institution that offers a niche in business-related courses, will continue to reinvent itself to keep lessons interesting for students.
“An (Android phone) needs applications to be constantly updated, so does an iPhone. So it doesn't matter whether you go to a polytechnic, or you go to JC or come to MI,” she added.
“You must know how to constantly upgrade yourself, make sure you download the correct applications and make yourself very useful.”
REINVENTING ITSELF TO KEEP LESSONS INTERESTING
Education in the junior colleges and MI focuses on the development of students’ breadth of knowledge, deep disciplinary understanding, and their ability to apply knowledge and skills in real-world contexts, said MOE.
“Developing a strong conceptual foundation, honing communication, collaboration, and leadership skills, and becoming curious, reflective and discerning learners are emphasised.”
MI offers a programme that equips students with skills such as design-thinking through hands-on learning.
Student Grace Lai said she has gained some useful lessons after nearly three years at the school.
“I have learnt to bounce back from my disappointments and setbacks, which previously, when I hadn't entered MI, was something I struggled with,” she noted, adding that she is clearer about her strengths and interests.
“Also, (I have learnt to try) to manage my time, to multi-task.”