Millennia Institute turns 20: School still plays key role for students who need paced-out learning

SCHOOL TO CONTINUE UNIQUE ROLE WITH THREE-YEAR TRACK

MI principal Tan Wan Yu said the school will continue to play a unique role with its three-year track, compared to the two-year programme that junior colleges offer.



“We always try to stay relevant for the students who need a place where there is greater flexibility and porosity for them to be looking for what they really want and what they're really good at,” she added.



“Students can develop at their own pace and, at the same time, be able to pursue their interests and continue developing other areas.”



The school welcomes around three transfer students from junior colleges every year.



MI student Zhou Ling, for instance, did so for a less hectic student life.



“I think MI's pace is more suitable for me because MI has three years, so it has actually a longer time for me to learn English, compared to JC, which is so rushed and so busy.”