'I worry if he’s taken care of': The tears and fears of millennial caregivers to siblings with special needs

SINGAPORE: Vaduvkarasi Chandramogan was hitting it off with a guy she met, until he confessed that his mother had asked him: "What if you get married to her and have a child with autism?”

The 34-year-old, whose brother has the condition, knew there was a chance of that happening. But it didn't make her feel any less taken aback or sad.

“It became one of the reasons for myself to delay having a child now actually. There is a sense of fear from that incident,” she said.

This experience from over a decade ago was no one-off. Ms Chandramogan had to deal with years of ghostings and misaligned expectations, until she finally met her current husband.

“It (was) also a deal-breaker for me when they start showing signs that they don’t really care about my brother," she said. "They don’t ask how he’s doing or are not interested in interacting or bringing him out.”