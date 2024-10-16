Caterer fined S$1,200 after 107 people at MindChamps preschools fall ill with gastroenteritis

SINGAPORE: A caterer who supplied food to eight MindChamps preschools in May last year has been fined S$1,200 (US$920) after more than 100 people fell ill.

Nosh Cuisine was fined for a "food safety lapse", said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Oct 16).

Between May 22 and May 29 last year, SFA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) received reports of gastroenteritis from eight Mindchamps preschools.

A total of 107 people - 96 children and 11 staff members - reported symptoms of gastroenteritis after eating food prepared by the company.

Eight were hospitalised and have since been discharged, SFA said on Wednesday.

SFA and MOH officers conducted a joint inspection of Nosh Cuisine's premises and found that the company had failed to keep its premises clean.

Authorities said in May last year that the case involved three MindChamps preschools in Bishan, Changi Airport and Tanglin. Following the incident, SFA suspended the food business operations of Nosh Cuisine.

On Jul 27, 2023, authorities lifted the suspension, saying the company had complied with measures.

“All food establishments should ensure their premises are clean and well maintained, as well as adhere to proper food hygiene and food safety requirements,” SFA said on Wednesday.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to S$2,000. In the case of a continuing offence, they are liable to a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction, said the authority.