Investigations ongoing after fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base

SINGAPORE: Investigations are ongoing after the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was alerted on Friday (Jan 23) to online posts alleging a bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said precautionary measures were taken and bomb sweeps carried out at the air base.

No threat was identified, added the ministry.

Those who make fake bomb threats may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code, said MINDEF. The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a maximum fine of S$50,000, or both.