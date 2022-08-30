RSAF takes part in 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia, gets ‘valuable insights’ on F-35 fighter jet

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is learning more about its upcoming F-35 fighter jets while it participates in a multilateral air combat exercise in Australia.

Singapore is part of a bumper crop of 17 countries - including Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, India and Japan - taking part in Exercise Pitch Black, a biennial event being held in Darwin from Aug 19 to Sep 8.

This year’s exercise involves up to 2,500 personnel and 100 aircraft from participating nations “pitting their air combat skills against simulated threats in a challenging and realistic training environment”, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 30).

The previous exercise in 2018 had nine nations training across a smaller area, while the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19.