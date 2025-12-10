Driver, 70, gets jail after bus hits 68-year-old woman at zebra crossing, killing her

SINGAPORE: A 70-year-old bus driver who fell asleep at the wheel hit a 68-year-old woman at a zebra crossing with his bus, killing her.

Samsudin Babjee Sahib, a Singaporean, was sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Dec 10) for nine months and two weeks and banned from driving for eight years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention, causing death.

The court heard that Samsudin was driving a minibus along Chai Chee Avenue at around 12.30pm on May 9, 2023.

While driving into the car park at the entrance near Block 36, Chai Chee Avenue, Samsudin fell asleep at the wheel as he had insufficient rest.

He failed to keep a proper lookout and collided with the victim, who was in the middle of a zebra crossing.

The woman fell to the floor and Samsudin woke up only after the collision. The minibus mounted the kerb, collided with the gantry and stopped, causing "considerable damage", the court heard.

The victim was taken to hospital and died six days later from multiple injuries consistent with a road traffic accident.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordy Kay sought eight-and-a-half to 11-and-a-half months' jail and eight years' disqualification from driving.

Samsudin, who was bent over in the dock, went to court with his family members and loved ones.

His lawyer, Mr Ramesh Tiwary, said his client had been driving "quite slowly" and within his lane.

INCIDENT WILL HAUNT HIM: DEFENCE

He said Samsudin wished to publicly apologise to the family of the victim and said he regrets the loss.

"The incident will haunt him for the rest of his life," said Mr Tiwary. "He begs for their forgiveness."

He sought a reduced jail term, along with the mandatory period of driving disqualification.

The prosecutor noted an email from the victim's family, asking for leniency on behalf of the accused.

"Our position is that that is not mitigating," said Mr Kay.

District Judge Salina Ishak noted the aggravating factors in this case, including sleepy driving by Samsudin as a result of having insufficient rest and serious potential harm, as there was another pedestrian crossing the road from the opposite direction at that time.

She also noted Samsudin's remorse and his previous traffic violation in 2019 for failing to conform to a red light signal.

She agreed with the prosecution that the fact that the victim's next of kin had forgiven Samsudin was not a mitigating factor.

The judge allowed Samsudin to begin his jail term next week.

For driving without due care and attention, causing death, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offender can also be banned from driving for eight years.