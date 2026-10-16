Minibus driver fined after dragging motorcyclist for several metres in crash

SINGAPORE: A minibus driver was fined S$5,000 (US$3,900) on Friday (Oct 16) over an accident where a motorcyclist was dragged for several metres on the road.

Muhammad Zulhadzly Sulaiman, 32, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without reasonable consideration that caused grievous hurt to the victim.

The father of seven was also banned from driving for five years. He elected to serve five days' jail in default of the fine.

The court heard that at about 10.43pm on Mar 9, the victim, who was not named in open court, was driving his motorcycle on Woodlands Avenue 6 towards Woodlands Industrial Park E4.

The motorcyclist stopped for pedestrians at a red traffic light signal, and another vehicle stopped behind him.

As Zulhadzly's minibus approached the two stationary vehicles, he failed to keep a lookout and did not slow down. He collided into the rear of the vehicle behind the victim's motorcycle.

This propelled the vehicle forward with enough force for it to travel beyond the pedestrian crossing. The vehicle struck the motorcycle in front before coming to rest in the adjacent lane.

Zulhadzly's minibus continued forward and struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing the victim to be thrown off it.

The victim became trapped under the side of the minibus, where he was dragged along the road for several metres.

He was later taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was found to have deep cuts on his leg that exposed the bone. He underwent a procedure to clean the wounds and remove damaged tissue.

He was discharged on Mar 11 and received 58 days of hospitalisation leave.

The police prosecutor said it was fortuitous that Zulhadzly's actions did not cause harm to the driver of the other stationary vehicle, nor any of the 14 passengers in the minibus at the time.

Calling for the fine and driving ban, he said that as Zulhadzly was driving a minibus, he should have been exercising more care, but did not slow down even though there was a red light ahead.

Zulhadzly was emotional as he addressed the court, saying he took responsibility for his actions. He also asked for leniency.

The punishment for driving without reasonable consideration and causing grievous hurt is a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both penalties.