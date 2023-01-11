CNA Explains: How are political salaries in Singapore calculated?

SINGAPORE: A review of the salaries of Singapore's political appointment holders is being targeted for 2023, according to Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing.

When the current salary framework was introduced in 2012, Parliament endorsed a White Paper on Salaries for a Capable and Committed Government, recommending that it be reviewed every five years.

The last review, conducted in 2017, did not result in any changes to the salary framework.

CNA looks at how the salary of political appointment holders is calculated, whether any changes were previously recommended, and why they were not taken up.

HOW ARE POLITICAL SALARIES CALCULATED?

Political salaries are benchmarked against private sector salaries.

The benchmark for an entry-level minister, pegged at grade MR4, is based on the median income of the top 1,000 Singaporean income earners, with a 40 per cent discount applied "to reflect the ethos of the public service", according to the Public Service Division (PSD).

The salaries of other political office holders are determined based on their salary ratios to MR4. The salary ratios reflect the roles and responsibilities of the different political appointment holders.

For example, the Prime Minister earns twice the salary of an MR4 minister, according to PSD.

Political appointment holders receive only one pay package regardless of the number of appointments they hold.

WHY IS THE SALARY BENCHMARK DESIGNED THIS WAY?

PSD said that while the first quality the Government looks for in a political appointment holder is a sense of public service, this is "not in itself sufficient to run a country well".

The Government also looks out for other qualities, including "organisational and leadership capabilities, capacity to handle multiple responsibilities, ability to solve problems and take charge in a crisis, and the ability to hold his own with world leaders and further Singapore's interests".

Included in the list of the top 1,000 Singaporean income earners are those in senior management positions, from CEOs to general managers in a range of industries; representatives from financial services, including bankers, asset managers and traders; and professionals, including lawyers, accountants, doctors and engineers.

"Looking at the responsibilities of the jobs that these 1,000 hold, this is a reasonable level that reflects the quality and abilities of people that Singapore seeks to bring in as ministers for continued good government," PSD said.