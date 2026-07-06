Parliament to hear ministerial statement on conduct of WP's Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap

SINGAPORE: Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will deliver a ministerial statement on the Committee of Privileges’ (COP) findings on the conduct of Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap, while parliament will also discuss Singapore's policy on screening dialect films when parliament sits on Tuesday (Jul 7).

The ministerial statement will be a "determination" on the COP's findings on the two WP leaders' involvement in events relating to former WP member Raeesah Khan's lies to parliament in 2021, according to the order paper published on Monday.

Ms Indranee had said in December last year that WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh’s conviction for lying to parliament would have “implications” for the two WP leaders.

The Leader of the House noted then that “the COP was of the view that if Mr Singh, Ms Lim and Mr Faisal had guided Ms Khan to repeat her lie in parliament, then such conduct would be unbecoming of a parliamentarian, and would amount to contempt of parliament”.

Parliament previously postponed making a decision on the matter until after the outcome of Mr Singh’s case, as all three WP members disputed the COP report, said Ms Indranee.

Mr Singh was convicted of two charges of lying to parliament in February 2025, and his appeal was dismissed by the High Court in early December.

MPs will also discuss questions related to Singapore’s policy on publicly screening dialect films.

This comes after only limited screenings of the film Dear You, originally produced in Teochew, were made available, while a Mandarin-dubbed version ran for general screenings, sparking public debate.