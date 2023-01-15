Singapore ministers to attend World Economic Forum annual meeting in Switzerland

SINGAPORE: Three Singapore ministers will be making a working visit to Davos, Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, said the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (Jan 15).

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo will meet government and business leaders from various countries.

They will contribute in WEF sessions on strategies for global growth, digital inclusion, urban and infrastructure development, financial regulation for environmental sustainability, and on risks to global stability.

Mr Tharman will also be engaged in discussions of the WEF Board of Trustees, of which he is a member.

The visit starts on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

They will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of National Development, Ministry of Communications and Information, Infocomm Media Development Authority and Economic Development Board.