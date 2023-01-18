Singapore does not authorise transfer of arms or 'items with potential military application' to Myanmar: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not authorise the transfer of arms or "items with potential military application" to Myanmar, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Jan 18).

There is serious risk that such items may be used to inflict violence against unarmed civilians, a spokesperson added.

The ministry was responding to a report published by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar (SAC-M) on Monday, which claimed that Singapore functions as a "strategic transit point for potentially significant volumes of items" - including raw materials - that "feed" the Myanmar military's weapon production.

Austria, France, China, India, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States are also identified in the report as hosting companies which supply materials to a Myanmar state-owned entity producing military weapons.

Myanmar's army or junta seized power in February 2021 and the country has been embroiled in violence between soldiers and anti-coup rebels since. More than 2,000 people have been killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to local monitoring groups.

MFA said Singapore was looking into the contents of the report by SAC-M, which comprises independent experts and former United Nations (UN) officials.

"Preliminarily, we note that many of the assertions pertaining to Singapore relate to economic activities pre-dating the February 2021 military coup," said a ministry spokesperson in response to CNA's queries.