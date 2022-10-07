Mandatory rest day for maids can be taken any day of the week, policy effective Jan 1: MOM

SINGAPORE: From Jan 1, 2023, migrant domestic workers will get at least one rest day a month - which they can take on any day of the week, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Oct 6).

This monthly rest day has to be provided by employers and cannot be compensated away, as first announced in July last year.

The rest day can be taken as one full day or over two half-days, and migrant domestic workers can choose to spend the rest day at home, said MOM in a press release outlining details of the new policy.

The rest day can also be deferred by up to one calendar month.

"This means that, should both parties agree to defer the rest day in that month, the migrant domestic worker should take her rest day by the end of the subsequent month," said MOM.