Cross-border taxis allowed drop-offs anywhere in Singapore, Johor Bahru from May 4
Passengers can also alight anywhere in Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai, but foreign taxis can only do pick-ups at designated points.
SINGAPORE: Travellers between Singapore and Malaysia will enjoy greater flexibility from May 4, with cross-border taxis allowed to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and across several parts of Johor, including Johor Bahru.
The move is part of enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme jointly announced by the transport ministries of both countries on Thursday (Apr 30).
Under the new rules, licensed taxis can drop off passengers anywhere in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai.
While these taxis can continue to pick up passengers without restrictions in their home country, pick-ups in the foreign country will be restricted to three new designated pick-up points via ride-hail or e-hailing bookings.
The new pick-up points are:
- Near VivoCity (Singapore)
- Near Century Square (Singapore)
- Joo Koon (Singapore)
- Toppen Shopping Centre (Malaysia)
- Mid Valley Southkey Mall (Malaysia)
- Angsana Mall (Malaysia)
Each country will also be providing an additional quota of 100 taxis, bringing the new total to 300 taxis from each side.
The additional quota will be used for larger and more premium vehicles - including standard 4-seater, standard 6-seater and premium 6-seater vehicles - to meet the needs of larger families and groups, as well as business travellers.
The aim is to gradually increase the quota to 500 from each country, said the transport ministries.
The fares for street-hail rides from Singapore's Ban San Street Terminal will be S$80 for a standard 4-seater, S$120 for a standard 6-seater and S$180 for a premium 6-seater.
The fares for street-hail rides from Malaysia's Larkin Terminal will be RM240 for a standard 4-seater, RM360 for a standard 6-seater, and RM540 for a premium 6-seater.
Additional charges apply for journeys above 35km.
Licensed taxis must be clearly identifiable - through their livery, a predefined licence plate prefix and taxi rooftop signage - to support enforcement against illegal domestic point-to-point trips.
Taxis must also install a device, as required by the foreign country, to enable enforcement when entering that country. The vehicles must not be more than 10 years old.
To enter the foreign country, a taxi must carry at least one passenger, except during the exemption periods - 12pm to 12am on Fridays for Malaysia taxis into Singapore, and 12pm to 12am on Sundays for Singapore taxis into Malaysia.
Currently, cross-border taxis are allowed to drop off passengers only at designated points - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.
This regulated standard has existed for years. But the lack of a door-to-door option limits convenience, prompting illegal operators to fill the gap and disrupt the earnings of licensed taxi drivers.
In December, the transport ministries of Singapore and Malaysia announced new rules that would allow licensed foreign taxis to drop off passengers anywhere in their home country.
However, they can only pick up passengers at designated points to prevent them from providing local point-to-point services, the ministries said at the time, without specifying when the changes would take effect.
“We are pleased to announce these enhancements to the Cross-Border Taxi Scheme, which will provide greater convenience and better connectivity for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia,” said the chief executive of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority Ng Lang.
The director general of Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency Ahmad Radhi Maarof said that the country hopes to deepen this collaboration by looking into more ways to ease the flow of travellers.
“The movement of people across the Causeway is a vital thread in the fabric of our bilateral relationship, and we are determined to make that experience as smooth and convenient as possible,” he said.