Minmed reports 'malicious cybersecurity incident' involving teleconsult, health screening system

SINGAPORE: A system supporting Minmed Group’s teleconsultation and health screening services was affected by a "malicious cybersecurity incident", the healthcare provider said on Wednesday (Nov 11).

“Based on our investigations to date, the incident appears to be limited to a specific standalone system supporting our teleconsultation and health screening business,” Minmed said.

It added that clinical records were not affected by this incident

“Upon discovery of the malicious threat, we acted immediately to contain the incident,” the group said, adding that it engaged Ensign InfoSecurity to support a formal investigation and strengthen its systems.

Minmed said it had taken steps to address the identified vulnerabilities and would continue working with Ensign InfoSecurity to monitor and strengthen its cybersecurity measures.

As of Nov 5, Ensign InfoSecurity had independently validated the security fixes deployed and confirmed that the identified vulnerabilities in Minmed’s system have been secured.

Minmed said it had reported the incident to the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) and made a police report.

“We are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to support their investigations,” it said.

All of its healthcare services and clinics remain operational.

“We recognise the trust placed in us, particularly when it comes to the handling of personal and health-related information,” Minmed said.

“Protecting that trust remains our priority and we sincerely apologise for any concern this incident may cause.”

Minmed said that it cannot provide further details while investigations are ongoing.

This is the third cybersecurity incident reported by a healthcare provider in the past week, after Fullerton Health and Doctor Anywhere also disclosed cyberattacks.