Singapore

Missing former Lions head coach Barry Whitbread found safe after appeal
Singapore

Missing former Lions head coach Barry Whitbread found safe after appeal

Englishman Barry Whitbread led the Lions to the 1998 Tiger Cup trophy - Singapore's first international football title.

Missing former Lions head coach Barry Whitbread found safe after appeal

A photo of Barry Whitbread. (Photo: Zak Whitbread/Twitter)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
29 Dec 2022 12:46PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 03:08PM)
SINGAPORE: Former Singapore football head coach Barry Whitbread has been found after he went missing on Wednesday (Dec 28), said his son Zak.

In a tweet, he said that his father has Alzheimer's disease and was last seen in the town centre of Warrington, in north-west UK on Wednesday.

He later updated that his father was found in the nearby town of Huyton on Thursday at about 3.30am, adding that his father was still a bit confused but not injured.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for getting the message out there about my Dad," Zak wrote.

Whitbread led the Lions to the 1998 Tiger Cup trophy - Singapore's first international football title. The Englishman coached Singapore for about three years. 

Cheshire Constabulary had earlier appealed for help from the public to locate the 73-year-old.

Source: CNA/mt/rc(sn)

