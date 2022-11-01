Police appeal for information on 15-year-old girl missing for 5 days

SINGAPORE: Police appealed for information on Tuesday (Nov 1) on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for about five days.



Siti Zhulaikah Mohd Halim was last seen in the area of Block 104 Jalan Bukit Merah, at about 5am on Oct 27, the police said.



Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online. All information will be kept confidential, said the police.