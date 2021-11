SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday (Oct 31) has been found, said the police in an update on Friday.

The police did not give details on when or where the girl was found. CNA has asked for more information.

Police had issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Jaslyn Ng Jing Feng on Thursday. The girl was last seen around Block 187B Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Oct 31.