Police appeal for information after 14-year-old girl goes missing for 6 days

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last Tuesday (Sep 21).

Natalie Isabelle Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Sep 21 at about 2pm, said the police in a news release on Monday (Sep 27).

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.