Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Police appeal for information after 14-year-old girl goes missing for 6 days
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Police appeal for information after 14-year-old girl goes missing for 6 days

Police appeal for information after 14-year-old girl goes missing for 6 days

Natalie Isabelle Abdullah, 14, was last seen in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Sep 21 at about 2pm. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

27 Sep 2021 02:36PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 02:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last Tuesday (Sep 21). 

Natalie Isabelle Abdullah was last seen in the vicinity of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 on Sep 21 at about 2pm, said the police in a news release on Monday (Sep 27). 

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us