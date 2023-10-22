Kayaker missing off the coast of Sentosa; search operation ongoing

SINGAPORE: A search is underway for a missing kayaker off Sentosa.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Sunday (Oct 22) that it was alerted at about 10.25am that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) also said it was notified at around that time that a kayaker has been reported missing off Sentosa.

MPA has activated its patrol craft for the search and is coordinating efforts for the Police Coast Guard and the SCDF, MPA said in response to CNA queries.

"Navigation broadcast has been issued to alert ships in the vicinity to report any sighting of a person in distress in the vicinity."

An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel, as well as divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed for search operation, added SCDF.

The search operation is ongoing.