Missing kayaker was trying to rescue companion when she was 'swept under' by currents off Sentosa

SINGAPORE: A woman who went missing off Sentosa on Sunday morning (Oct 22) was trying to help a fellow kayaker when she capsized and was "swept under" by currents, a friend who helped in the search operation told CNA.

Mr Sim Cher Huey, founder of Kayakasia, was one of those in the community who helped in the search.

He told CNA that two kayakers, a man and a woman, capsized between 9.30am and 10am on Sunday off the southern tip of Sentosa, near a line of blue floating security barriers.

"It happened at this particularly tricky place where the currents - the moving water meet these stationary barriers," he said.

The male kayaker had capsized and the female kayaker went to help, but also capsized. "Both were swept under by currents," he said.

They were part of a group of three who had launched from Sentosa with their own sea kayaks towards the Southern Islands. A fourth sea kayaker happened to meet them on the waters and joined, he said.