Missing Singaporean who fell off ship in June 'presumed dead' by US Coast Guard: Sister

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who has been missing since falling from a ship into US waters in late June has been "presumed dead", according to a Facebook post written by his sister on Friday (Sep 29).

Mr Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid was reported missing on Jun 20 this year after he fell overboard a bulk carrier vessel 22km off the coast of Point Conception, California, according to the US Coast Guard, who did not name him.

The US Coast Guard stated that the waters where he fell into the sea were among the roughest in the country, Berita Mediacorp reported.

The 25-year-old was taking part in a qualification exercise to become a junior deck officer and was "filled with hope and excitement", his friend Muhammad Fariz then said on Facebook.

A 15-hour search for Mr Furqan was suspended on Jun 21, with his family getting an update after more than three months.

"It's been three months since the tragic and unfortunate news of Muhammad Furqan's disappearance in US waters. The US Coast Guard have declared the case as 'presumed dead' due to the fact that Muhammad Furqan's body has not been found till today," said his sister Nur Afifah Mohamed Rashid.

She added that the family is awaiting the official report from the US Coast Guard so that it "can give our family the answers that we have been seeking for and hopefully more clarity of what could have happened".

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Jun 22 that it was in contact with Mr Furqan's family.

"We will continue to monitor developments and render the necessary consular support to the family during this difficult time," said MFA.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) also then said no other Singaporeans had been onboard the bulk carrier vessel, a Panama-flagged ship named The African Cardinal, and it was "rendering support to the family".

Ms Nur Afifah acknowledged the past three months had been a difficult time but prayers from well-wishers had given her family "tremendous comfort" and "strength to move forward".