Court of Appeal upholds murder acquittal, sentence of man who slashed cigarette syndicate leader

SINGAPORE: The Court of Appeal on Friday (Nov 11) upheld the sentence passed down by the High Court in the case of a man who was given jail and caning for slashing an illegal cigarette syndicate leader who later died.

Bangladeshi Miya Manik, 33, had been tried for murder, but was acquitted at the close of trial and convicted instead of a lesser charge of causing grievous hurt with a chopper.

Both the prosecution and defence appealed to the Apex Court, with the prosecution asking that Manik be convicted of murder with common intention, and the defence asking for a lower sentence.

The victim, Mr Munshi Abdur Rahim, had died in 2016 from a clash between two illegal cigarette syndicates.

The victim had been the leader of one of these syndicates. The two groups were vying for control of a field near a foreign worker dormitory in Tuas in September 2016.