Former Cathay cinema operator mm2 given nod by High Court to apply for four-month reprieve from creditors

SINGAPORE: Cinema operator mm2, which owes millions of dollars to creditors, was on Wednesday (Dec 10) given a nod by the High Court to apply for a four-month moratorium.

The Singapore company has faced repayment demands from landlords over the now-closed cinema chain Cathay Cineplexes.

With its financial woes, the chain ceased operations following a Sep 1 announcement that it would enter creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

A moratorium is an “extraordinary form of relief” that temporarily restrains the ordinary rights of creditors to pursue their claims. The company had applied for one on Nov 10.

Judicial Commissioner Mohamed Faizal, in his judgment, said the granting of such relief must be “approached with care, transparency and a clear articulation of how it serves the broader public interest”.

He noted that the procedural requirements for such a moratorium have been satisfied in this case, including mm2 providing the necessary undertakings and compliance with advertising and notification requirements.

THE CASE

Listed company mm2 expanded into cinema operations in 2017 through the acquisition of Cathay Cineplexes’ operations for about S$230 million.

But as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and “ever-evolving consumer preferences”, the company went into financial difficulties.

It has since faced a series of creditor demands and legal actions. Among the creditors is Linkwasha Holdings, which provided a S$30 million loan to mm2 in 2017 to partially finance the purchase of Cathay Cineplexes’ Singapore operations.

In November 2024, mm2 issued a promise to pay S$15 million to Linkwasha as a full and final settlement of the remaining outstanding amount arising from this loan.

Under the terms of the unsecured loan notes, mm2 is required to make an initial payment of S$7.5 million by Nov 8, 2024, as well as quarterly payments of S$250,000, plus interest.

The remaining and outstanding amount was then payable by Nov 30, 2025.

While mm2 was able to pay S$8.305 million in November 2024, it has since been able to only make a further payment of S$150,000.

On Jul 7 this year, Linkwasha issued a statutory demand for S$7.35 million and S$200,500 in accrued interest. The entertainment company has been unable to meet this demand.

Mm2 is also facing other repayment demands, including S$74.6 million from UOB and S$2.6 million from Frasers.

The company said these demands have resulted in an “untenable situation where it faces imminent winding up proceedings if it is not provided the breathing space” that is provided by a moratorium.

Linkwasha objected to mm2’s application for a moratorium, saying the entertainment company has not provided enough details to allow the court or creditors to assess the application.

It said if the court were to grant a reprieve, it should only be “brief” and “accompanied by strict conditions”.

Other creditors were also in attendance at the court hearing, although they took no position and did not seek to make any submissions, Judicial Commissioner Faizal noted.