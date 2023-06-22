Sengkang Town Council gets lower rating for arrears management in service and conservancy charges

SINGAPORE: Sengkang Town Council received a lower rating for Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) arrears management in the latest operational report released by the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Thursday (Jun 22).

The town council got an “amber” rating out of three colour bands in the category for FY2022, with green being the top grade and red representing the worst.

The “amber” rating is given when a town council has 40 per cent to less than 60 per cent of the monthly collectible S&CC for the town overdue, or if the households that owed arrears for three months or more was between four and less than six in 100 households.

“While (Sengkang Town Council) had less than four in 100 households that owed arrears for three months or more, the monthly collectible S&CC for the town overdue was slightly more than 40 per cent,” MND said.

The other 16 town councils were in the “green” band for the category.

To get the "green" band", town councils must have an overdue monthly S&CC of less than 40 per cent, and fewer than four in 100 households should owe arrears for three months or more.