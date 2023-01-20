CNA Explains: Could using your mobile phone on a plane affect flight equipment?

SINGAPORE: It has probably happened at some point to anyone who has ever been on a plane – forgetting to switch off your phone or put it on airplane mode before take-off and landing.

But a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday (Jan 15) that claimed more than 70 lives has brought this issue to the spotlight.

A passenger had livestreamed footage on board the aircraft moments before the crash, and netizens speculated that the use of the phone could have interfered with flight equipment.

CNA put out a call for questions about using mobile phones on flights, and readers responded. Many asked if it was possible that phone signals could cause a plane to crash and whether it was necessary for phones to be switched off or put on airplane mode.

CNA spoke to aviation experts and took a look at different airlines' policies on mobile phones.

Could using your mobile phone affect flight equipment? How?

Minimally, according to two industry experts.

Aviation safety consultant Michael Daniel said that modern technology has evolved to a point where the signals from a phone should not substantially affect the plane's functions.

"Modern aircraft, the wiring is much, much better these days. They actually have wiring that reduces the HIRF (high-intensity radiated field) effect," said Mr Daniel, who sits on the panel of experts for the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore).

The high-intensity radiated field is the radio-frequency energy that can affect another device.

"Through all these years of testing, and with the HIRF standards ... it significantly reduced the risk and there's no tangible effect or tangible concern that would cause the planes to ... crash or something like that."

Passengers are also not seated near where aircraft systems are in the flight deck or cockpit, so any use of mobile phones is unlikely to cause interference, he added.

In any case, plane equipment is designed to have a certain level of "immunity" to the signals emitted by phones and other electronic devices, said a Singapore Institute of Technology engineering professor.

Mobile phones also have to comply with regulations and standards which limit the strength of their emissions, said Associate Professor Neelakantam Venkatarayalu.

Mobile phone services and avionics – aircraft electronic systems – are on different frequencies. This is regulated globally and substantially reduces the chance of any interference, he added.

"There could still be interference, even though not as severe as when the frequencies were not separated."

Dr Venkatarayalu likened the interference to hearing static while listening to a radio that is not properly tuned to the station.