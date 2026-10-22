Rising phone prices fuel repairs and second-hand sales in Singapore as consumers delay upgrades

SINGAPORE: As handset prices rise, consumers in Singapore are holding on to their mobile phones for longer, driving demand for repairs and second-hand devices.

Since 2023, the average selling price of a mobile phone in Singapore has risen nearly 12 per cent, from S$898 (US$700) to S$1,000 in 2026, according to market research firm NielsenIQ.

New phone sales, however, fell nearly 14 per cent between 2023 and 2025, dropping from 1.34 million units to 1.16 million as consumers delayed upgrading their devices.

Ms Louise Hawley, NielsenIQ’s Asia Pacific tech and durables managing director, told CNA that more than two-thirds of smartphones sold this year cost over S$1,000, up from just over half three years ago.

Consumers are taking various steps to manage the rising cost of new phones, Ms Hawley noted.

"One of those is the increased or elongated replacement cycle," she said, adding that people now typically use their phones for three to four years, up from about two-and-a-half years previously.