What happens to your old mobile phones after you put them in e-waste bins

These phones will be sent to recyclers who then dismantle them into parts that can be processed for reusable material.

CNA visited ALBA and e-waste recycler Virogreen last month to follow the end-of-life process of mobile phones that are deposited into e-waste bins placed islandwide and under the charge of ALBA.

ALBA E-waste Smart Recycling comes under ALBA Group, an international waste management company that was appointed by the National Environment Agency (NEA) as the Producer Responsibility Scheme operator for electrical and e-waste.

As the operator, ALBA will collect regulated e-waste for recycling for five years, until Jun 30, 2026. Regulated e-waste includes information and communication equipment such as computers, laptops, desktop monitors and mobile phones.

The operator told CNA that the number of mobile phones it collects has risen in recent months from when the scheme first started.

From July 2021 to June 2022, ALBA collected an average of 580kg of mobile phones a month. Over the next few months – between July and October – it collected an average of 1,200kg a month.

With the weight of an average phone at around 150g to 200g, this means ALBA now collects 6,000 to 8,000 phones a month.