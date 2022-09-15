Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to arrive by end-September, Pfizer's shot being evaluated: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Shipments of the bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Singapore by the end of September, with authorities currently evaluating the one made by Pfizer.

This was shared by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Sep 15), in a video posted on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

"By then, we will finalise the arrangements and we will announce to the public," he said.

The Health Sciences Authority granted interim authorisation for the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot on Wednesday, making it the first of such vaccine in Singapore.

Under the Pandemic Special Access Route, it was authorised for use as a single-dose booster in individuals aged 18 and above, who have received their primary series COVID-19 vaccination.