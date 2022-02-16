Moderna to set up Singapore subsidiary to support delivery of mRNA vaccines

SINGAPORE: Vaccine maker Moderna on Tuesday (Feb 15) announced plans to set up a new subsidiary in Singapore, as well as three others in Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

The new subsidiary will provide local presence to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics in Singapore, the company said in a press release.

Moderna said that it is “actively recruiting a team to build a strong presence in the market as the company’s mRNA therapeutics pipeline grows to benefit Singapore and the wider region”.

“The company’s plan to establish a local subsidiary reflects the strategic role of Singapore as a leading biomedical sciences hub,” it said, adding that Singapore offers a high number of skilled workers, government support for the sector, and a business-friendly regulatory environment.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, said that he was “pleased” to announce the company’s expansion into Singapore, referring to the country as “the biotech epicentre of Asia”.

“Like Moderna, the Singapore biopharma industry is witnessing an incredible period of growth. We are excited for Moderna to become part of that journey and to continue to leverage our mRNA platform to help solve health challenges across the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.