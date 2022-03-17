Moderna COVID-19 booster gives 'significantly higher' antibody response among elderly with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination: NCID study

SINGAPORE: Interim findings by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has shown that a Moderna COVID-19 booster shot will give older adults a "significantly higher" antibody response.

The findings were based on a clinical trial conducted on 100 participants who had received the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty shot as their primary series of COVID-19 vaccination. Half were aged under 60 years old, the other half above 60, with two eventually dropping out of the study.

Announcing its findings on Thursday (Mar 17), NCID said the stronger antibody responses for older adults included those against the "wild-type" SARS-CoV-2, and against all variants of concern, from Alpha to Omicron.

The study also found that for this group, on the seventh day after the booster shot, the average antibody level was roughly twice as high with Moderna than Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty and 1.5 times higher at Day 28.

"Neutralising antibody level against Omicron with Pfizer-BioNTech/ Comirnaty was 72.8 per cent at Day 28 versus 84.3 per cent with Moderna," added NCID.

However for younger adults, such a difference was not observed, with participants showing similar antibody levels whether they had received a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty booster shot.