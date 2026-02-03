Singapore modernising aircraft, defence systems with ‘game-changers’: Air force chief

SINGAPORE: Amid lessons from overseas conflicts, Singapore is building up its air defence capabilities to create an air force that can “deter, defend and, if threatened, dominate the skies”, said Chief of Air Force Kelvin Fan.

In his first media interview since taking the helm in March 2024, Major-General Fan said that recent conflicts around the world, including the Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Iran and India-Pakistan conflicts, provide “many lessons but also noise”.

“We must be discerning and learn the right lessons. It would be irresponsible to just blindly follow the buzzy terms, newest technologies or newspaper headlines,” he said in an email interview.

MG Fan said that like many other air forces globally, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is modernising its manned aircraft, ground-based air defence and C4 (Command, Control, Communications, and Computers) systems to stay relevant.

“These high-end, advanced, military systems remain important for their robustness, track record, and integration with other SAF capabilities,” he said.

“At the same time, technological advancement now allows us to complement with lower-cost, commercial off-the-shelf and dual-use systems, especially in the drone and digital areas. In short, our future order of battle will be a high-low mix of capabilities.”