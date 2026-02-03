Singapore modernising aircraft, defence systems with ‘game-changers’: Air force chief
In his first media interview since taking the helm, Singapore’s Chief of Air Force Kelvin Fan also emphasised the importance of preparedness and bilateral ties.
SINGAPORE: Amid lessons from overseas conflicts, Singapore is building up its air defence capabilities to create an air force that can “deter, defend and, if threatened, dominate the skies”, said Chief of Air Force Kelvin Fan.
In his first media interview since taking the helm in March 2024, Major-General Fan said that recent conflicts around the world, including the Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Iran and India-Pakistan conflicts, provide “many lessons but also noise”.
“We must be discerning and learn the right lessons. It would be irresponsible to just blindly follow the buzzy terms, newest technologies or newspaper headlines,” he said in an email interview.
MG Fan said that like many other air forces globally, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is modernising its manned aircraft, ground-based air defence and C4 (Command, Control, Communications, and Computers) systems to stay relevant.
“These high-end, advanced, military systems remain important for their robustness, track record, and integration with other SAF capabilities,” he said.
“At the same time, technological advancement now allows us to complement with lower-cost, commercial off-the-shelf and dual-use systems, especially in the drone and digital areas. In short, our future order of battle will be a high-low mix of capabilities.”
NEW AIRCRAFT
MG Fan cited the incoming F-35 fighter jets and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft as “game-changers”.
Singapore has ordered 20 next-generation F-35 jets, with the first one expected to be delivered at the end of the year.
“The training for our initial batch of F-35 pilots will subsequently begin at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, where they will be trained by qualified United States Air Force F-35 instructors, and have the opportunity to train alongside and learn from other nations operating the F-35s,” said MG Fan.
They will join the air force’s F-15SGs and upgraded F-16s, which will continue to serve into the mid-2030s, said the air force chief.
As part of refreshing the wider Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) maritime security capabilities, the air force is also gradually replacing in phases the ageing Fokker-50s – which have been in service since 1993 – with the new Boeing P-8As, said MG Fan.
The decision was announced in September last year, with Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing informing his US counterpart Pete Hegseth during a meeting at the Pentagon.
“The P-8A MPAs will enhance the SAF’s maritime situational awareness and ability to counter sub-surface threats, and will work alongside complementary platforms, which will be announced in due time,” said MG Fan, adding that the new aircraft will be inducted in the early 2030s.
The air force is also refreshing its C-130 fleet, with the older C-130B models that have been in service since 1977 set to be replaced by used but well-maintained C-130H models.
For helicopters, the AH-64D Apache helicopters are currently undergoing a Life Extension Programme so that they can continue to operate into the 2030s, while the S-70B Seahawk Naval helicopters continue to meet mission demands, said MG Fan.
“Nonetheless, with the commissioning of the Navy’s Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV) last May, which is designed to be an unmanned mothership capable of launching unmanned aerial and surface vehicles, and supporting autonomous underwater vehicles, as well as the planned induction of the P-8As, the RSAF will work closely with the Navy to review our future requirements in the maritime domain,” he said.
DETECTING THREATS
The air force is also boosting its radar capabilities.
“The RSAF’s Island Air Defence (IAD) System continues to safeguard Singapore’s skies, leveraging multi-layered and networked sensors, weapons systems, and command and control elements,” said MG Fan.
The RSAF is currently assessing a suitable replacement for the FPS-117 radar, which has been operating since 1998.
It is also replacing its Portable Search and Target Acquisition Radar, which has supported the Divisional Air Defence Group for the past 25 years, with the Giraffe 1X Radar from Saab, he said.
The RSAF is also starting to take delivery of the Hermes 900 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to replace the Hermes 450 UAV, which has been in service for close to two decades and is becoming obsolete.
“While smaller drones have gained attention, larger UAVs with greater endurance and the ability to be equipped with a greater sensor payload remain vital for SAF operations,” explained MG Fan.
“Drones will play a much bigger role in the RSAF. We are no stranger to drones, having used them for almost 40 years. The key shift is the expanded scale and roles that drones will play.”
While it harnesses the potential benefits of using drones, the RSAF has to develop its counter-drone capabilities, especially against low-cost and swarm attacks, said MG Fan.
MG Fan noted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown that air forces must now build up drone and counter-drone capabilities.
“However, the more relevant lesson is that Singapore must avoid such a protracted attrition-based conflict at all costs,” he said.
“Couple this with the learnings from Israel-Iran and India-Pakistan, and my key takeaway is that the basics of air power, air superiority and air defence remain critical for Singapore to achieve its strategic objectives and avoid a protracted conflict.”
INTERNATIONAL TIES
MG Fan also noted that having strong defence relations with other countries is crucial in letting Singapore’s air force train and stay ready.
“Our mission is to deter and be operationally ready. We live in relative peace, but not absolute peace. World events have showed how quickly peace can disappear. 24/7 air defence is a key task for us," he said.
The RSAF demonstrates its readiness through participating in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, as well as search and rescue operations, he said.
He added that the force hones its readiness by “training hard and exercising with partners”.
“We quip that the sun never sets on the RSAF because we train all around the world. Over 50 per cent of our flying training is done overseas. Our people are internationally exposed and benchmarked,” said MG Fan.
Emphasising the importance of defence diplomacy, MG Fan thanked foreign air forces participating in this year’s Singapore Airshow “for their longstanding partnership, the joint exercises and the training access that they provide in their countries”.
He cited the examples of Exercise Elang Indopura last May, during which the RSAF marked 45 years of defence relations with the Indonesian Air Force, and the bilateral Search and Rescue Exercise Malsing it held with the Royal Malaysian Air Force last September.
“The Singapore Airshow 2026 reinforces Singapore’s role as a key trade and aviation hub, bringing together industry leaders and Air Forces from around the world,” said MG Fan.
He said the event lets the RSAF stay at the forefront of aerospace advancements, by exploring emerging technologies, identifying trends and forging collaborations with industry partners.
“I look forward to engaging with many of my counterparts, including those from the Five Power Defence Arrangements, where an Air Chiefs Huddle will be held on the sidelines of the Airshow to discuss how we may deepen the complexity of FPDA activities and ensure its continued relevance,” added MG Fan.