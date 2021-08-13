Schools will no longer place whole levels on home-based learning when COVID-19 cases discovered

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will “fine tune” its response to COVID-19 cases in schools to “minimise the disruptions” while keeping students safe, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Aug 13).

Since early August, the ministry has moved towards a “more targeted approach” that affects a more narrowly defined group of students whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case in school, he wrote in a Facebook post.

“This means that where possible, we will place close contacts and students from the same classes or CCA groups under LOA (leave of absence) or QO (quarantine order), instead of putting the entire level on HBL. The disruptions are further minimised this way,” Mr Chan said.

He added that moving forward, the ministry is exploring options for less-invasive testing methods to further minimise disruptions to children and families.

The ministry has implemented full home-based learning twice so far, he said in his post.

“However, Full HBL has its limitations and is disruptive to students, parents and teachers. It is not a sustainable option and must be our last resort,” he wrote.

Between May and July this year, MOE took a “more targeted approach” by placing entire levels on home-based learning when there were confirmed cases in schools.

In that time, 216 students of the 600,00-strong student population were infected with COVID-19, most of them from household transmission, said Mr Chan.

Of the 216 students, 103 were from primary schools, he added.

“But even with the HBL limited to specific levels, the disruption to student learning and family schedules is still quite significant,” Mr Chan wrote.

MORE THAN 20,000 STUDENTS AFFECTED

Over the past three months, 100 levels across 50 schools were placed on home-based learning at different times and for varying periods, affecting more than 20,000 students, he said.

None of these students tested positive for COVID-19 as all close contacts had already been placed on leave of absence or quarantine orders, said Mr Chan.

“With more evidence pointing to the efficacy of our previous measures and as we transit towards living with COVID-19 as an endemic situation, we will fine tune measures further to minimise the disruptions while keeping our children safe,” he wrote in his post.

Where possible, schools will no longer place entire levels on home-based learning as a default when there is a positive COVID-19 case, said MOE in a separate press release on Friday.

Instead, it will focus on placing close contacts and students from the same classes or CCA groups on leave of absence or quarantine orders, the press release read.

“This approach will allow the rest of the students and teachers in the level and school to continue with classes in school and minimise disruption, while safeguarding their health and safety,” said the Education Ministry in the press release.

“Placing more classes or levels on HBL remains an option should there be a risk of transmission beyond close contacts. Our schools will also continue to monitor the health of students and staff more closely as an additional precaution.”

REGULAR TESTING FOR UNVACCINATED TEACHERS

Testing would allow the Education Ministry to be “much more targeted” in deciding who should stay away from school and for how long, said Mr Chan.

With more regular and faster testing using self-administered Antigen Rapid Tests (ART), students and staff who are tested negative can return to school earlier.

“As new scientific evidence emerges and we accumulate more experience, we will further calibrate the suite of measures and apply them based on the circumstances, to keep our schools and children safe. Where necessary, we will tighten the measures, balancing the considerations for risk management with the impact of the disruptions,” he wrote.

All unvaccinated teachers and staff who have regular contact with students aged 12 and below will be tested for COVID-19 twice a week as part of the new “vaccinate or regular test” regime from Oct 1.