Singapore

52 schools to get new principals in 2024
Singapore

52 schools to get new principals in 2024

52 schools to get new principals in 2024

File images of Bukit Batok Secondary School, Evergreen Secondary School, Red Swastika School and Hwa Chong Institution. (Images: Google Street View, CNA/ Gaya Chandramohan, TODAY)

11 Oct 2023 02:32PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2023 03:11PM)
SINGAPORE: Fifty-two schools will get new principals in 2024 as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual reshuffling exercise, said the ministry in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 11).

Of the schools involved in the exercise, five are junior colleges, 21 are secondary schools, and 26 are primary schools.

A total of 37 principals will be rotated to new schools while 15 are newly appointed.

The principals will receive their letters of appointment on Dec 29.

"The process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools," said MOE. 

"Our principals will have the opportunity to broaden their experiences and strengthen the work of the schools that they are newly appointed to lead."

The new principals are as follows:

Junior Colleges:

(Table: MOE)
Secondary Schools:
(Table: MOE)
Primary Schools:
(Table: MOE)
Source: CNA/rc

