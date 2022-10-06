70 schools to get new principals, including 7 merged primary and secondary schools

SINGAPORE: Seventy schools will get new principals in 2023 as part of the Ministry of Education's (MOE) annual reshuffling exercise, said the ministry in a press release on Thursday (Oct 6).

Of the schools involved in the exercise, seven are merger schools that will start next year:

Bedok Green Secondary School (merger of Bedok Green Secondary School and Ping Yi Secondary School)

Chua Chu Kang Secondary School (Chua Chu Kang Secondary School and Teck Whye Secondary School)

Greenridge Secondary School (Fajar Secondary School and Greenridge Secondary School)

New Town Secondary School (New Town Secondary School and Tanglin Secondary School)

Farrer Park Primary School (Farrer Park Primary School and Stamford Primary School)

Telok Kurau Primary School (Eunos Primary School and Telok Kurau Primary School)

Townsville Primary School (Guangyang Primary School and Townsville Primary School)

NEW PRINCIPALS FOR MERGED JUNIOR COLLEGES

At Anderson Serangoon Junior College, Mr Heng Yew Seng will replace Mr Manogaran Suppiah. The latter was previously the principal of Serangoon Junior College, until the two institutions merged in 2019. Mr Heng is currently a director of the Curriculum Policy Office and 21st Century Competencies at MOE.

At Jurong Pioneer Junior College, Mr Kevin Ang Keng Jin will take over the post that has been held by Dr Hang Kim Hoo since 2019. Mr Ang currently serves as the principal for Bukit View Secondary School.

At Tampines Meridian Junior College, Mr Sin Kim Ho will replace Miss Yoong Nyok Ke Pamela, the current principal since 2019. Mr Sin is currently the divisional director with MOE's curriculum planning & development division 1.

Miss Yoong will move on to be the new principal of Singapore International School (Hong Kong).

Of the 70 principals, 26 are newly appointed, said the Education Ministry.

"For the 26 newly-appointed Principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education," it added.

"For the 44 Principals and HQ officers who will be assuming new Principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools."

The principals will receive their letters of appointment on Dec 29 at the Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals, where Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing will be guest-of-honour.

MOE said: "The process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools.

"Our principals will have the opportunity to take on new challenges and strengthen the work of the schools that they are appointed to lead."