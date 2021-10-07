59 schools to get new principals, including 3 junior colleges

SINGAPORE: Fifty-nine schools will get new principals as part of the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) yearly reshuffling exercise.

Of the 59 schools, three are junior colleges – Temasek, Victoria and Eunoia junior colleges.

At Eunoia Junior College, Mr Andrew Tan will take over the post that has been held by Mrs Wong-Cheang Mei Heng since the school's founding in 2017. Mr Tan is currently a senior consultant in school excellence with the Education Ministry in its schools division.

At Temasek Junior College, Ms Low Ay Nar will make way for Mr Earnler Liu, the current principal of Bowen Secondary School. Ms Low has been the school’s principal since 2016.

At Victoria Junior College, Mr Jeffrey Low will replace Ms Ek Soo Ben, who has been its principal since 2014. Mr Low currently serves as a director for English language and literature with MOE’s curriculum planning and development division 2.

And with Pioneer Primary School and Juying Primary School merging from 2022, Pioneer Primary’s principal Mdm Loke Wai Ling will continue to lead the merged school.

Of the 59 principals, 24 of them are newly appointed principals, said MOE in the press release on Thursday (Oct 7).

“For the 24 newly appointed principals, this is an important career milestone as they assume greater responsibilities as leaders in education,” the press release read.

“For the 35 current principals and HQ officers who will be assuming new principalship appointments, it is an affirmation of MOE’s confidence in their abilities to continue leading and guiding our teachers, staff and students in schools.”

The 13 secondary schools that will have newly appointed principals are: Anderson Secondary School, Bartley Secondary School, Beatty Secondary School, Bowen Secondary School, Christ Church Secondary School, Chung Cheng High School (Main), Chung Cheng High School (Yishun), Junyuan Secondary School, Jurong West Secondary School, Naval Base Secondary School, Orchid Park Secondary School, Queenstown Secondary School and Zhenghua Secondary School.

The 11 primary schools that will see newly appointed principals are: Anchor Green Primary School, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Innova Primary School, Kheng Cheng School, Marsiling Primary School, Opera Estate Primary School, Park View Primary School, St Anthony’s Primary School, Yew Tee Primary School and Yuhua Primary School.

The principals will receive their letters of appointment on Dec 3 at the Appointment and Appreciations Ceremony for Principals, which Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing will preside over.

“The process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives, and enables experienced principals to share best practices across schools,” said the Education Ministry.

“Our principals will have the opportunity to take on new challenges and strengthen the work of the schools that they are appointed to lead.”