36,000 MOE teachers, allied educators to get up to 9% pay increase from Oct 1
The move, which includes MOE Kindergarten Educators, is meant to ensure that overall salary packages remain competitive, said the Ministry of Education.
SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, around 36,000 teachers and educators will get a 2 to 9 per cent increase in their monthly pay, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (Mar 16).
The move is meant to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive and to enable the ministry to "continue to attract and retain good educators", said MOE in a press release.
The increment will be given to around 33,000 education officers, 1,700 allied educators and 1,100 MOE Kindergarten educators.
Salaries for education officers, allied educators and MOE Kindergarten educators were last reviewed in 2022.
Allied educators work with teachers and school officers to provide specialised support and services to students. They include school counsellors, special educational needs officers, student welfare officers and outdoor adventure educators, according to MOE’s website.
"Teachers are the core of our education system," said MOE.
"Beyond the salary adjustments, MOE will continue to provide opportunities for our officers to learn and develop throughout the course of their career."
“Our educators are the heart of our education system. Day in and day out, they go above and beyond to nurture our students and support their learning journey. To all our educators: Thank you for your service!” Minister for Education Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post.
He added that MOE regularly reviews educator salaries to ensure that they remain competitive, so that the ministry can continue to attract and retain high-quality educators who are committed to teaching and nurturing students.