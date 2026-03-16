36,000 MOE teachers, allied educators to get up to 9% pay increase from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: From Oct 1, around 36,000 teachers and educators will get a 2 to 9 per cent increase in their monthly pay, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Monday (Mar 16).

The move is meant to ensure that their overall salary packages remain competitive and to enable the ministry to "continue to attract and retain good educators", said MOE in a press release.

The increment will be given to around 33,000 education officers, 1,700 allied educators and 1,100 MOE Kindergarten educators.

Salaries for education officers, allied educators and MOE Kindergarten educators were last reviewed in 2022.

Allied educators work with teachers and school officers to provide specialised support and services to students. They include school counsellors, special educational needs officers, student welfare officers and outdoor adventure educators, according to MOE’s website.

"Teachers are the core of our education system," said MOE.

"Beyond the salary adjustments, MOE will continue to provide opportunities for our officers to learn and develop throughout the course of their career."