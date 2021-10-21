Increase in school fees for PRs, international students for next 2 years, no change for Singaporeans: MOE

SINGAPORE: School fees for permanent residents and international students in Government and Government-aided schools will increase for 2022 and 2023, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday (Oct 21).

School fees for Singaporean students in such schools will remain the same.

"This is part of MOE’s regular review of school fees. The release of planned fee increases for non-citizens over the next two years will enable parents to plan for the financing of their children’s studies in MOE schools," said the Education Ministry.

Monthly school fees will increase by S$25 to S$60 for permanent residents and by S$25 to S$150 for international students each year for 2022 and 2023. The revised fees will take effect from January each year.

The revised fees are as follows: