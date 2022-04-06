Names finalised for 16 primary, secondary schools to be merged between 2023 and 2025

SINGAPORE: The names of three pairs of primary schools and five pairs of secondary schools to be merged over the next three years have been finalised, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Apr 6).
First announced a year ago, the mergers are in response to falling birth rates and changing demographics in housing estates, MOE said, noting the move is to ensure each school has an adequate number of students for "a vibrant learning experience with a good range of educational programmes and co-curricular activities".
Telok Kurau Primary School - which marks its 96th anniversary this year - will retain its name in its merger with Eunos Primary School next year, with the merged school to be located at the current site of Telok Kurau Primary School on Bedok Reservoir Road.
Farrer Park Primary School - which itself was the result of a merger between the Boon Keng and May Primary Schools in 2002 - will also retain its name after being merged with Stamford Primary School in 2023, and will be located at Farrer Park Primary School's current site.
Next year will also see the merger between Guangyang and Townsville primary schools to become Townsville Primary School. The merged school will be at the site of Townsville Primary School, currently located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.
Meanwhile, Bedok Green Secondary School will retain its name in its merger with Ping Yi Secondary next year, with the merged school to be located at the site of Bedok Green Secondary, in Bedok North.
|Schools to be merged
|Name of Merged School
|
Eunos Primary School
Telok Kurau Primary School
|Telok Kurau Primary School
|
Farrer Park Primary School
Stamford Primary School
|Farrer Park Primary School
|
Guangyang Primary School
Townsville Primary School
|Townsville Primary School
|
Bedok Green Secondary School
Ping Yi Secondary School
|Bedok Green Secondary School
|
Chua Chu Kang Secondary School
Teck Whye Secondary School
|Chua Chu Kang Secondary School
|
Fajar Secondary School
Greenridge Secondary School
|Greenridge Secondary School
|
Fuchun Secondary School
Woodlands Ring Secondary School
|Woodlands Ring Secondary School
|
New Town Secondary School
Tanglin Secondary School
|New Town Secondary School
The merger between Chua Chu Kang Secondary and Teck Whye Secondary in 2023 will result in Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, but will be located at Teck Whye Secondary's location.
Fajar Secondary and Greenridge Secondary, both in Bukit Panjang, will be merged as Greenridge Secondary School next year, but will be located at the site of Fajar Secondary School.
Woodlands Ring Secondary School will retain its name in its merger with Fuchun Secondary. The merger has been pushed back by a year to 2025. The merged school will be located at Fuchun Secondary's site, but will tentatively be relocated to the upgraded Woodlands Ring Secondary school site in 2027.
Next year will also see New Town Secondary School - which began operating in 1965 - retain its name in its merger with Tanglin Secondary School, which opened a year earlier in 1964. The combined school will be located at the site of New Town Secondary School, along Dover Road.
The merger between Juying Primary School and Pioneer Primary School - part of the last year's merger exercise - took place at the start of this year, with the new school housed in the Juying building but using the Pioneer name.
MOE said it worked closely with all the schools in the naming of the merged schools.
"A range of factors were considered, including the schools’ history and heritage, enrolment, final site of the merged schools, as well as stakeholders’ interests and the sentiments of the schools involved," the ministry said.
It added the merged schools would "encompass the identities, strengths and cherished distinctiveness of both merging schools".
"The history and heritage of both schools will be documented in a dedicated space in the merged school," said MOE.
"MOE will continue to work closely with the schools to ensure a smooth transition for all students and staff, and in the process, forge a strong identity for the merged schools."