Names finalised for 16 primary, secondary schools to be merged between 2023 and 2025

SINGAPORE: The names of three pairs of primary schools and five pairs of secondary schools to be merged over the next three years have been finalised, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Apr 6).

First announced a year ago, the mergers are in response to falling birth rates and changing demographics in housing estates, MOE said, noting the move is to ensure each school has an adequate number of students for "a vibrant learning experience with a good range of educational programmes and co-curricular activities".

Telok Kurau Primary School - which marks its 96th anniversary this year - will retain its name in its merger with Eunos Primary School next year, with the merged school to be located at the current site of Telok Kurau Primary School on Bedok Reservoir Road.

Farrer Park Primary School - which itself was the result of a merger between the Boon Keng and May Primary Schools in 2002 - will also retain its name after being merged with Stamford Primary School in 2023, and will be located at Farrer Park Primary School's current site.

Next year will also see the merger between Guangyang and Townsville primary schools to become Townsville Primary School. The merged school will be at the site of Townsville Primary School, currently located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Meanwhile, Bedok Green Secondary School will retain its name in its merger with Ping Yi Secondary next year, with the merged school to be located at the site of Bedok Green Secondary, in Bedok North.