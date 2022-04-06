Logo
Names finalised for 16 primary, secondary schools to be merged between 2023 and 2025
Telok Kurau Primary School, which boasts alumni like former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, is one of several schools that undergo mergers in the coming years. (Photo: Google Street View)
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
06 Apr 2022 11:32PM
SINGAPORE: The names of three pairs of primary schools and five pairs of secondary schools to be merged over the next three years have been finalised, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Apr 6).

First announced a year ago, the mergers are in response to falling birth rates and changing demographics in housing estates, MOE said, noting the move is to ensure each school has an adequate number of students for "a vibrant learning experience with a good range of educational programmes and co-curricular activities". 

Telok Kurau Primary School - which marks its 96th anniversary this year - will retain its name in its merger with Eunos Primary School next year, with the merged school to be located at the current site of Telok Kurau Primary School on Bedok Reservoir Road. 

Farrer Park Primary School - which itself was the result of a merger between the Boon Keng and May Primary Schools in 2002 - will also retain its name after being merged with Stamford Primary School in 2023, and will be located at Farrer Park Primary School's current site.

Next year will also see the merger between Guangyang and Townsville primary schools to become Townsville Primary School. The merged school will be at the site of Townsville Primary School, currently located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. 

Meanwhile, Bedok Green Secondary School will retain its name in its merger with Ping Yi Secondary next year, with the merged school to be located at the site of Bedok Green Secondary, in Bedok North.

Schools to be merged Name of Merged School

Eunos Primary School

Telok Kurau Primary School

  Telok Kurau Primary School 

Farrer Park Primary School

Stamford Primary School

 Farrer Park Primary School

Guangyang Primary School

Townsville Primary School

 Townsville Primary School

Bedok Green Secondary School

Ping Yi Secondary School

 Bedok Green Secondary School

Chua Chu Kang Secondary School

Teck Whye Secondary School

 Chua Chu Kang Secondary School

Fajar Secondary School

Greenridge Secondary School

 Greenridge Secondary School

Fuchun Secondary School

Woodlands Ring Secondary School

 Woodlands Ring Secondary School

New Town Secondary School

Tanglin Secondary School

 New Town Secondary School

The merger between Chua Chu Kang Secondary and Teck Whye Secondary in 2023 will result in Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, but will be located at Teck Whye Secondary's location. 

Fajar Secondary and Greenridge Secondary, both in Bukit Panjang, will be merged as Greenridge Secondary School next year, but will be located at the site of Fajar Secondary School. 

Woodlands Ring Secondary School will retain its name in its merger with Fuchun Secondary. The merger has been pushed back by a year to 2025. The merged school will be located at Fuchun Secondary's site, but will tentatively be relocated to the upgraded Woodlands Ring Secondary school site in 2027.

Next year will also see New Town Secondary School - which began operating in 1965 - retain its name in its merger with Tanglin Secondary School, which opened a year earlier in 1964. The combined school will be located at the site of New Town Secondary School, along Dover Road.

The merger between Juying Primary School and Pioneer Primary School - part of the last year's merger exercise - took place at the start of this year, with the new school housed in the Juying building but using the Pioneer name.

MOE said it worked closely with all the schools in the naming of the merged schools.

"A range of factors were considered, including the schools’ history and heritage, enrolment, final site of the merged schools, as well as stakeholders’ interests and the sentiments of the schools involved," the ministry said. 

It added the merged schools would "encompass the identities, strengths and cherished distinctiveness of both merging schools".

"The history and heritage of both schools will be documented in a dedicated space in the merged school," said MOE. 

"MOE will continue to work closely with the schools to ensure a smooth transition for all students and staff, and in the process, forge a strong identity for the merged schools."

Source: CNA/az(ac)

Ministry of Education

