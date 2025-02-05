New AI-driven tool aims to help buyers search for homes, fix viewing appointments

SINGAPORE: A new platform driven by artificial intelligence aims to provide home buyers here with a one-stop shop for listings from various property portals and help with booking viewing appointments – all for free.

Launched on Wednesday (Feb 5) by local property search portal Mogul.sg, the platform aims to tackle issues that make home buying in Singapore a “tedious and time-consuming” process.

For example, home buyers, especially those who do not enlist a property agent, will typically have to comb through multiple portals, track their preferred listings manually and contact property agents to fix viewing appointments.

This can be a “messy” process for home buyers, prompting some to turn to agents for help and having to pay a commission, said Mr Gerald Sim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mogul.sg.

“Our platform will take over the buyer agents’ job and make everything simple for buyers,” he told reporters at a demonstration showcase of the platform.

Called Mogul.sg Artificial Intelligence Agent, or MAIA in short, the new tool will be free for home buyers.

It collects a 0.2 per cent referral fee from the sellers’ property agents only when a sale goes through.