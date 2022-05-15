Singapore detects 3 COVID-19 cases infected with new BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants

SINGAPORE: Three cases have been detected in Singapore with new Omicron subvariants, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (May 15).

Two cases were infected with the BA.4 variant and one local case was infected with the BA.5 variant have been detected.

"These are the first community cases confirmed to be infected with the BA.4 and BA.5 variants," said the ministry, which detected the cases as part of its active surveillance of the COVID-19 situation.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has recently classified them as variants of concern. The World Health Organization added BA.4 and BA.5 to its list for monitoring earlier in April.

Both lineages were first reported by South Africa in early 2022 and have since become the dominant variants there.

The cases in Singapore were detected via further testing of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) positive samples and confirmed through whole genome sequencing (WGS), said MOH.

All cases were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat, and did not require hospitalisation. They are fully vaccinated, and had earlier received their booster dose.

The three cases had self-isolated upon testing positive for COVID-19 and did not have any reported exposure to vulnerable settings, the ministry added.